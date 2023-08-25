The Tom Petty tribute concert scheduled at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck on Oct. 28 has been canceled.

Officials did not offer a reason for the cancellation of "Full Moon Fever: A Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers." They said the concert will not be rescheduled.

All credit card purchases through the Bismarck Event Center box office or Etix.com will be automatically refunded. People who made cash purchases should return to the point of purchase to receive a refund.

Questions can be directed to the box office by calling 701-355-1384 or going in person to the Event Center at 315 S. Fifth St. between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

