Laughing Sun Brewing Co. in Bismarck will host singer-songwriter Heather Rae on Tuesday for a solo acoustic show. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Rae, a Minot native based in Phoenix, Arizona, describes her artistic influences as Aretha Franklin and Amy Winehouse. The Nashville recording artist also describes the music she writes as a blend of Taylor Swift, Adele and Billie Eilish. She is touring North Dakota this month.