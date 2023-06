Theory of a Deadman and Skillet are coming to the Bismarck Event Center at 7 p.m. Nov. 8.

The rock bands will bring their Rock Resurrection Tour with special guest opener Saint Asonia.

Tickets start at $40.50 plus fees and are available at Etix.com, via phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 S. 5th St.