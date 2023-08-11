The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck is hosting a free concert by Fargo-based band Radio Stars at 2 p.m. Aug. 20.

Radio Stars performs “country music with a twist.” Band members are “Magic” Merrill Piepkorn on harmonica and guitars, Gregg “Smokey” Temple on electric, acoustic, and pedal steel guitars, Loy Larson on fiddle and mandolin and Jim Allen on bass guitar.

For more information, contact Visitor Services Coordinator Beth Campbell at 701-328-2674.