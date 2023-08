Lori Line returns to Bismarck with her annual Christmas show Thursday, Dec. 21 at the Belle Mehus.

Line has been performing for 34 years. Each year's Christmas production is a new show, Line said, and this year's show features Dasher the Deer.

Tickets are $65 and available at Etix.com, via phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 S. 5th St.