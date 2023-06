Judy Collins will perform at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The singer-songwriter of six decades released her 55th album "Spellbound" last year featuring modern folk songs.

Tickets cost $34.50-$94.50 and go on sale Friday. Tickets are available at Etix.com, via phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 S. 5th St.