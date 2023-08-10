Dwight Yoakam with guest The Mavericks are coming to the Bismarck Event Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 13.

One of country music’s biggest icons, nearly 40 of Yoakam's singles have hit the charts, including “Guitars, Cadillacs” and “I Sang Dixie.” His first bluegrass album, “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars…” was released in 2016 and reflects his lifelong love for bluegrass music.

The Mavericks fuse traditional country with a variety of rock, pop and Latin influences.

Tickets start at $47.50 plus fees and are available at Etix.com or Pepperentertainment.com, via phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 S. 5th St.