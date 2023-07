Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos will perform at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 14. 

Minnesota musicians Ted Manderfeld and Dave Eichholz, the keyboard duo, pair music with humor in a clap-along, sing-along style show.

Tickets cost $39 and $44. Tickets are available at Etix.com, via phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 S. Fifth St.