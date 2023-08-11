The Bismarck-Mandan Musicians Association is hosting a free concert featuring the Offutt U.S. Air Force brass ensemble in Mandan.

The free concert from 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 22 is in the Vern Cermak Band Shell in Dykshoorn Park in Mandan. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will move to Mandan High School Auditorium.

Offutt Brass, the brass ensemble of the United States Air Force Heartland of America Band, is stationed in Nebraska. The ensemble includes two trumpets, horn, trombone, tuba and percussion and performs classical selections, patriotic favorites, jazz and popular music, new compositions as well as distinctive arrangements.