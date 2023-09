The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is hosting a concert by Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow.

Barlow performs songs and also shares the history, legend and humor behind the music. He will focus on the medieval period of Scottish, Irish, and English history.

The free public concert is Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. in the library's lower-level Meeting Room A. The library is at 515 N. Fifth St.