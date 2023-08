The Bismarck Event Center has scheduled a Hairball concert for Saturday, Dec. 2.

The band is in its 23rd year of performances that pay homage to some of the biggest arena rock acts in the world.

Tickets start at $27 plus fees and are available at Etix.com, via phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 S. 5th St.