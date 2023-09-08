The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum invites the public to a free screening of the film "End of the Rope" at 2 p.m. Sept. 23.

"End of the Rope," shot on location in Burleigh and McKenzie counties in 2021 by local production companies, is a crime thriller set in McKenzie County in 1931. Based on the Charles Bannon case and the book by Dennis Edward Johnson, the film tells the true story of Schafer, North Dakota, a town whose residents rise up, taking justice into their own hands when a local family mysteriously disappears.