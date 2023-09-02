The Bismarck Food Truck Festival is set Sept. 8-10 at the Municipal Ballpark parking lot.

It's the ninth year for the event, which will feature about 20 trucks and a variety of food ranging from cheese curds and tacos to build-your-own mac and cheese and mini doughnuts, according to promoter Mike Schmitz.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3, with kids 10 and under free. Parking is free.

The festival also will include various activities including a Sweet Tooth Taste Test, a Bloody Mary Matchup, corgi races, a Makin' Bacon Challenge, a Boy Scouts Lego race car derby, inflatables for the kids and a cash bar for adults.

For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/bdz6cbbz.