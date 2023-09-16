STEER Inc. is hosting Missions Conference 2023 on Oct. 6-7 at the Bismarck Hotel & Conference Center in Bismarck.

STEER Inc. is a nonprofit organization designed to channel money to missions. Funds generated through the STEER program are used for individual missionary support, world relief, medical needs, Christian radio, literature, aviation and education facilities overseas. The group has channeled more than $33.7 million since 1957.

The Bismarck event will include guest speakers and workshops. There will be representatives from nearly 40 worldwide mission organizations on hand.

To buy tickets for the meals or to get more information, call the STEER office at 701-258‑4911, email events@steerinc.com, or go to www.steerinc.com.