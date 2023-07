STEER Inc. will host its annual beef barbecue in July, with male quartet The Guardians performing.

The event is at GracePoint Church in Bismarck at 5 p.m. July 15. Reserve meal tickets by July 11 at 701-258-4911 or email events@steerinc.com.

A freewill offering will be taken to help cover the cost of the meal and support the mission ministry of the STEER Inc. nonprofit.