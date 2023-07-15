JT Rice-North Dakota Chapter of Pilots for Christ will be hosting its annual Golf Ball Drop and Celebration Fly-in on Aug. 6.

The free event at the Maddock airport will feature a 10 a.m. service, speakers, music and a provided lunch. Following the golf ball drop there will be airplane and helicopter rides.

Pilots for Christ offers free urgent air and ground transportation to ambulatory patients needing treatment, terminally ill patients, pastors and missionaries within the scope of their duties, veterans and the general population.