First Presbyterian Church of Bismarck is hosting a High Tea at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at the church, 214 Thayer Ave.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Parish Nurse Program. Tickets are $30 per person or $225 for a table of eight. Tickets are available through Sept. 5 at the church or by calling 701-255-3910 or 701-223-6091.