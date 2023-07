Tickets for the First Presbyterian Church's High Tea celebrating the congregation’s 150th anniversary go on sale July 30. The tea is set for 2 p.m. Sept 9.

Prices are $30 each or $225 for a table of eight. Call 701-255-3910 or 701-223-6091 for reservations until Sept. 5.

The church is at 214 E. Thayer Ave. in Bismarck.