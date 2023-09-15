The State Historical Society of North Dakota is hosting “Explorer Day” on Sept. 25 at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

The event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. features hands-on activities about animal tracks and nature journaling, participating in a Red River Rendezvous experiencing what it was like to be a fur trader, basic orienteering skills including reading maps and using a compass.

Other activities include identifying furs of North Dakota animals, making sun prints, building paper boats and trivia.

It is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Laura Forde at 701-328-2792.