The Bismarck Historical Society and United Tribes Technical College is hosting a presentation and campus tour by Dennis Neumann and Brent Kleinjan on "Complete History of Bismarck: ND Frontier to Metropolis.”

Neumann and Kleinjan will talk about the history of the college, including its use as a military post in the early 1900s, an internment facility during World War II, and the present-day campus.

The presentation and tour begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at UTTC. Attendees should enter the campus's main entrance off University Drive and go to Building 7 on the north side of the campus. It's free and open to the public.