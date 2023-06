The Bismarck Historical Society will host a program at First Presbyterian Church.

Ann Vadnie, a member of the Bismarck Historical Society Board of Directors, will talk about the history of the church celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Refreshments will be served at 11 a.m. June 11 with the program set for 11:30 a.m. in the lower level of the church at 214 E Thayer Ave.