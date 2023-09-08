The Bismarck Historical Society and Bismarck Aero Center are hosting a presentation by Jim Christianson on “Planes of the Past – A Look Back at Bismarck’s Iconic ‘Hanger 5’ and Some of the Aircraft that Traveled Through Bismarck Prior to World War II.”

Christianson will talk about the photographic history of early general aviation at the Bismarck Airport. The PowerPoint presentation includes photos and descriptions of aircraft that made their way to the Bismarck Airport in the late 1930s and early 1940s. An optional tour of the Hangar 5 scheduled for demolition in 2024 will follow.

The presentation is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hanger 6C at the Bismarck Airport. It's open to the public. Attendees should enter the parking area off Highway 1804/University Drive. Parking will be adjacent to the hangar.