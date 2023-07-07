The Morton Mandan Public Library is seeking artists for its Chalk Festival event set for this month.

Artists of all talents and experience can register and there is no entrance fee to participate. Event hours for artists are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 17 and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 18.

“We are excited to showcase what our community is capable of,” said Michaela Schaff, library community engagement associate. “And if it goes well, we hope to make this into an annual event.”

Artwork will be presented during the Burgers in the Park and Musicians Association Concert the evening of July 18.

For more information and to register, go to www.mortonmandan.librarycalendar.com.