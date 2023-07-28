The Morton Mandan Public Library will host the first stop of the Little Mo Writers Tour on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The tour is a series of literary outreach activities from Humanities North Dakota with author-mentors Debra Marquart, Tayo Basquiat, Erika Bolstad and David Bjerklie touring western North Dakota though Aug. 6.

Saturday's event features a public reading and community discussion of literary texts followed by writing workshops for teens and adults 16+ and ages 10-15.

Registration is required. Free tickets are available at www.humanitiesnd.org/classes-events.