Midwest Murder Podcast is coming to the Belle Mehus in downtown Bismarck.
Hosts Jonah and Dawn will give details of crimes from the region before episodes are available to the public at 7 p.m. Oct. 4. There will also be a question and answer session.
Tickets start at $29 plus fees and are available at Etix.com, via phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 S. 5th St.
