Midwest Murder Podcast is coming to the Belle Mehus in downtown Bismarck.

Hosts Jonah and Dawn will present crimes from throughout the region at the event scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 4. Attendees can hear episodes before they're available to the public and be part of a audience-led Q&A session.

Tickets start at $29 plus fees and are available at www.etix.com or at the Bismarck Event Center Box Office.