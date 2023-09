Hot Wheels monster truck toys will come to life in the dark at the Bismarck Event Center this spring.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party show is scheduled for three performances May 18-19.

Show times are 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.

Kids tickets start at $13.50 and adult tickets start at $27. Tickets and event information are available at etix.com.