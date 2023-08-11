A two-day celebration of chalk art, music and food will be held Aug. 16 and 17 in downtown Hazen's Heritage Park.

Eight nationally known artists will create 3-D art on the street to a background of live music and food available for purchase.

The festival opens at 10 a.m. both days and music is from 4-8 p.m. Performers are the Waddington Brothers, the Mooncats, Eclectic Wreck, Ryan Keplin & Son, Radio Stars and the Prairie Wranglers. Attendees should being lawn chairs.

For more information, go to hazenchalkfest.com.