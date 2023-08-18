Fort Stevenson State Park is offering a "Sensory Hike," part of its Evening Hike Series, on Saturday.
The hike begins at the park Visitor Center. Park staff will send groups out on the trail every 15 minutes starting at 9:30 p.m. Participants can stop at stations along the trail and staff will encourage attendees to use their senses to learn how nocturnal animals navigate the night.
It's the fourth in the Evening Hike Series and will be held on a 12 months-12 hikes qualifying trail.
The park is 3 miles south of Garrison. A $7 vehicle entrance fee is required unless a current state park permit is displayed.