The annual Ice Cream Social at the Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 with an expanded schedule of activities celebrating the history of the West and the people and places connected to the site.

The event is a free family program of music, history and refreshments. Free hot dogs, ice cream, lawn games, face painting and flowers will be available. The site is at 320 E. Ave. B in Bismarck.

The afternoon history program will include performances by musicians Coleen Reinhardt and Friends and Tom Rawerts, The Magical Bill Sorenson and Joe Wiegand as President Theodore Roosevelt.

Seating will be available, but the public is welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The event is sponsored by the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the Society for the Preservation of the Former Governors’ Mansion.