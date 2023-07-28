The “Capital in Farm Country” historic walking tour of downtown Bismarck is set for 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 13.

The free tour begins at Camp Hancock State Historic Site at 101 E. Main St. and ends at the Former Governors' Mansion State Historic Site at 320 E. Ave. B. It will include about a mile of walking and last about one hour. Ice cream and hot dogs will be served at the Former Governors’ Mansion after the tour.

The walking tour is in its ninth year. It winds past historic downtown locations including the old Northern Pacific Railway Depot, the Patterson Building, meeting points of the Nonpartisan League, Oscar Will’s seedhouse, “Bloody Fourth Street” and more.

“Historic downtown buildings are being renovated and preserved, and businesses are thriving,” said Dana Morrison, tour coordinator and site supervisor for the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. “The ‘Capital in Farm Country’ tour shows the progression of how Bismarck became the bustling prairie city it is today.”