Jeff Dunham is bringing his "Still Not Canceled" tour to the Bismarck Event Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 4.

Dunham, a ventriloquist, and his cast of characters will bring a dose of absurdity about the times we live in. Some of the show's content is for mature audiences.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Monday and are available at www.jeffdunham.com, Etix.com, via phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 S. 5th St.