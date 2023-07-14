Camp Hancock State Historic Site in Bismarck is hosting its annual "Weather Day" events and a book talk this month.

“Weather Day” from 1-3 p.m. July 26 will feature activities from the National Weather Service, the State Historical Society of North Dakota and at 2 p.m. story time with Miss Sparkles of the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library.

Cookies and lemonade will be served. The event is open to all ages, day cares and day camps. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

On July 28 from 7-8 p.m., local historian Paulette Bullinger will discuss her and Kevin Kremer's book “Linda Warfel Slaughter: The Amazing Life Story of a Prominent Leader in the Dakota Territory and During the Early Days of Bismarck and North Dakota.” Linda Slaughter and her husband, Dr. Benjamin Slaughter, lived at Camp Hancock from August 1872 to November 1873. A signing will follow the presentation.

Both events are free. For more information, contact Johnathan Campbell at shsfgm@nd.gov or call 701-328-9528.