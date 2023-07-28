The 11th annual Blue Grass Goes Pink Concert will be held Saturday at Cross Ranch State Park.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10; kids younger than 16 are admitted free. There is a $7 parking fee for Cross Ranch State Park. Concessions will be available starting at 5:30 p.m., provided by the Washburn-area churches. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair, and everyone is encouraged to wear pink.

There will be a 5K and 10K walk/run trail race at 9 a.m. at the park. Those interested in participating can register by calling 701-315-0017. The cost is $20. Walk/run participants can attend the concert for an additional $5. Registration the morning of the race starts at 8 a.m. at the visitor’s center.

Proceeds will benefit the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation. More information can be found at bismarckcancercenterfoundation.com or call the Bismarck Cancer Center at 701-222-6100.