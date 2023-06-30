Bismarck Art & Galleries Association will be holding a sidewalk chalk art class during Capital A’Fair on the state Capitol grounds Aug. 5.
The class on the south steps of the Capitol building begins at 10:30 a.m. Professional artists Melissa Gordon, Cherise Pfaff and Tawnya Iglehart will co-teach about proper tools, planning, protecting the art and techniques to achieve specific effects. The class will be 30-45 minutes long, and students can then work on a section of sidewalk reserved at Capital A'Fair.
The cost is $25 and includes a set of chalks and a bottle of water. Register by July 15. For more information or to register, go to www.bismarck-art.org or contact the gallery at 701-223-5986.