A traveling musical theater production of "Bear Grease" is coming to Bismarck on Aug. 12.

The performance is an Indigenous twist of the traditional high school love story "Grease" and set for 6 p.m. in the Roy Gilbreath Auditorium at Bismarck High School.

It's sponsored by Bismarck State College: Bringing Humanities to Life, Sacred Pipe Resource Center, Indigenous Association, Cankdeska Cikana Community College, North Dakota Council on the Arts, and Humanities North Dakota.

Registration is required. Free tickets are available at www.humanitiesnd.org/classes-events.