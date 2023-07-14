Chateau de Morès State Historic Site near Medora will exhibit a conserved portrait of Medora von Hoffman through Labor Day weekend.

Charles François Jalabert’s 1874 portrait of von Hoffman, a wealthy debutante and the future Marquise de Morès, underwent conservation work in Minneapolis. The painting was cleaned, revarnished, a tear repaired, the canvas stretcher reinforced and a new custom gilt frame installed.

“This is a unique opportunity for visitors to see the Medora portrait at the Chateau de Morès State Historic Site,” said David Newell, exhibitions manager. “Traditionally most of the emphasis has been focused on the Marquis and his business ventures. But this portrait highlights her strength of personality and situates her as an equal presence in their Western story.”

While residing in Cannes with her parents, von Hoffman met and in 1882 married de Morès, a French aristocrat. The following year, he founded the town of Medora, which he named for her. A musician, sharpshooter and watercolorist who spoke seven languages, she spent three summers in the hunting lodge the couple built on the edge of the Badlands.

For more information, go to history.nd.gov/events or call 701-328-2102.