Capitol Shakespeare is presenting a free production of William Shakespeare’s "Love's Labor's Lost."

Performances are July 19-23 at the outdoor Prairie Amphitheater on the Capitol grounds south of the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. Each night's performance begins at 7 p.m. Prior to each production, the youth theater troupe the Young Bards will present "Shakespeare: the Loved and Lost" featuring scenes from "Romeo & Juliet," "Two Gentlemen of Verona," "Hamlet" and sonnets.

"Love's Labor's Lost" is directed by Erin Weichel and produced by Capitol Shakespeare in partnership with the North Dakota State Historical Society.

People who attend should bring blankets or folding chairs. Donations are accepted, and snacks and drinks are available for purchase.

Capitol Shakespeare is a nonprofit organization committed to producing a free, outdoor Shakespeare play on the Capitol grounds each summer and a classic each winter. It also has various outreach programs for children and teenagers.