The North Dakota Council on the Arts is exhibiting lithographs by Minot printmaker Ryan Stander and Tiny Print Press Kits through December on the 18th observatory floor of the Capitol building in Bismarck.

Stander creates artworks with specially prepared plates or blocks. His education includes art and theology and he draws upon his theological background for the themes of memory, identity and place.

To complement Stander's work, NDSU School of Design, Architecture and Art used 3-D printers to create tiny Print Presses for elder mobility issues. The kits include printing presses, art materials, creative aging resources and curriculum.

There also is an exhibit of photos by Watford City artist Maria Borkowski. This display can be viewed by stopping in the governor's staff offices on the ground floor.

For more information, go to https://www.arts.nd.gov/featured-artists-capitol.