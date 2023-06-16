Work by painter Zhimin Guan, professor of art at Minnesota State University Moorhead; potter Brad Bachmeier, Anamoose native and chairman of the School of Art at Minnesota State University Moorhead; and photographer Dave Bruner of Grand Forks are on display.

The exhibition runs through July. The nonprofit gallery at 109 N. 4th St. in Bismarck is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, go to www.TheCapitalGallery.com.