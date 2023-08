The Capital Gallery’s exhibition “Beneath the Artist’s Hand” features five artists from North Dakota who contributed to the gallery’s success.

The exhibition runs through August. The nonprofit gallery at 109 N. 4th St. in Bismarck is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, go to www.TheCapitalGallery.com.