The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association will host the 49th Annual Capital A’Fair this weekend on the state Capitol grounds.

The summer art fair will feature 90 artisans from across the country, with more than a dozen food booths.

There will be craft demonstrations throughout the grounds and new activities include a yoga class, pottery and screen-printing demonstrations and a meet and greet with Miss Capital A'Fair Hope Burdolski. Live entertainment will take place on the main stage Saturday and Sunday with vocal, instrumental performances and two dance groups planned.

Local sidewalk chalk artists will be working on the sidewalk in front of the Capitol steps and inflatables, face painting, yard games and a sensory station are available for kids. There will be classic cars on display in the north parking lot on both days.

Event hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.