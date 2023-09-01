Bromley's work is inspired by his 8-acre pond in Minnesota and a trip to France where he visited Monet's gardens in Giverny. Drevlow is a local artist who recently retired from teaching art to create sculptures and paintings of color and texture.

An opening reception that's free and open to the public will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. with a gallery chat at 5:30 p.m. Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is at 422 E Front Ave. and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.