Bismarck Art & Galleries Association will feature "Artist & Muse" by artist Charles Beck and poet Timothy Murphy through July 28.
Member artist is Alicia Leingang.
The Beck and Murphy exhibit displays Beck's woodcuts and Murphy's poetry. Beck's primary subject was the landscape and nature of Otter Tail County. Poet Timothy Murphy was a friend of Beck, whose works inspired his poems.
Leingang works in watercolors, drawing inspiration from nature.
An opening reception that's free and open to the public will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. with a gallery chat at 5:30 p.m. Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is at 422 E. Front Ave. and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.