An exhibit featuring work by Heather Thomas Olson and Helen Campbell is on display at the Bismarck Downtown Artists Cooperative.

Olson's art uses realism and surrealism styles while Campbell has an impressionist style of plein-air paintings.

The exhibit runs until Aug. 26 and is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 222 N Fourth St.