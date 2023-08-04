The 12th annual Square Foot Exhibit artist's reception will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bismarck Art & Galleries, 422 E. Front Ave.
The exhibit that runs through Aug. 25 features more than 125 pieces of artwork from 75 artists, each measuring a square foot. All paintings will be sold for $155 each. Artists were invited to enter as many as two pieces in any media. BAGA furnished the canvases to ensure that all canvases were alike in size and depth.
Member artist Tracy Moser, of Napoleon, is featured this month. Moser works in oils and acrylics and her works are meant to instill deeper thought and appreciation for the beauty around us.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.