Fort Stevenson State Park is hosting the 30th Annual Frontier Military Days this weekend.

The event is on the Guardhouse Interpretive Center lawn from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors will have a chance to experience what life was like at an 1870s military fort.

There will be authentic tents and gear, living history demonstrations, skills and crafts of the Indian Wars period on display, cannon firing at 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day, entertainment, a free root beer float social on Saturday, and free pie and ice cream on Sunday.

The event is sponsored by the Fort Stevenson Foundation volunteer organization. The park is on Lake Sakakawea in McLean County, 3 miles south of Garrison. The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a State Park Annual Pass is displayed. The park is offering free admission Sunday.