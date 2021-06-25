Licenses remain after North Dakota deer gun license lottery

More than 7,900 deer gun hunting licenses remain after North Dakota's license lottery.

Individual results can be found at the Game and Fish Department website, at gf.nd.gov.

The state this year is making 72,200 deer gun season licenses available. It's the sixth consecutive year of an increase and the highest level of licenses in 10 years.

More than 79,000 people applied for a lottery license, in addition to over 12,400 gratis applicants, according to Game and Fish.

Only resident applicants who were unsuccessful in the lottery can apply for remaining licenses. The online application period begins June 29. The deadline is July 14. A breakdown of remaining licenses can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/news/4804.

North Dakota’s 2021 deer gun season opens Nov. 5 at noon and continues through Nov. 21. Chronic wasting disease restrictions exist in numerous deer hunting units. Violators could be fined $200. For details go to https://gf.nd.gov/gnf/regulations/docs/cwd/proc-cwd-2021.pdf.

Deer hunting is a multimillion-dollar contributor to North Dakota's economy annually. Each hunter spends hundreds of dollars daily and averages nearly five days in the field, according to Game and Fish and state Tourism Division data.

