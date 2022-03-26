Letter: What would Teddy do for historic landmark?

On Sept. 7, 1883, Theodore Roosevelt crossed the Northern Pacific rail bridge at Bismarck on his way to the Badlands to hunt a buffalo before they were gone. It’s ironic that 20 years later, the very railroad that carried him west to the “romance of his life,” should be the subject of the case that sealed his reputation as a trust buster.

In 1904, President Roosevelt applied the Sherman Anti-Trust Act to break up the Northern Securities Company, a railroad monopoly held by James J. Hill who owned the Great Northern and the Northern Pacific, Edward Harrington who owned the Chicago Burlington & Quincy, banker J.P. Morgan, and financier John D. Rockefeller.

Today, that company’s successor is even more powerful than the cartel that provoked Roosevelt’s moral indignation. BNSF proudly posts its quarterly earnings reports on the internet. A quick look and some simple math will show you that they make an annual after-tax net profit of five billion dollars. That’s about $600,000 an hour.

In a 1970 essay, economist Milton Friedman famously argued that a corporation’s social responsibility extended only to its shareholders. BNSF has just one shareholder. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway.

It should come as no surprise that BNSF would deploy a deception campaign in response to the legal argument raised by FORB over the ownership of the rail bridge. They would make Milton Friedman proud.

In one of his most personally satisfying achievements, President Theodore Roosevelt signed into law the Antiquities Act of 1906, the foundation of all historic preservation law that followed. BNSF can certainly afford to design and build a new rail bridge that would co-exist, side-by-side, with the historic landmark we all know and love. Makes you wonder. What would Teddy do?

Erik Sakariassen, Bismarck

