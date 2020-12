Instead of complaining we need to look at the positives COVID-19 has brought us.

The common cold and flu have become pretty much non-existent.

Heart disease, diabetes and cancer also are nearly gone. Even deaths from car accidents are on a steep decline.

Look at the bright side. This could be the best disease ever!

Cory Christofferson, Hamar

