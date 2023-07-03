A collection of scientists, computing luminary Steve Wozniak, entrepreneur Elon Musk and AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton have all made recent calls for pausing AI development. Some have seen these as reminiscent of the statement of nuclear pioneer Robert Oppenheimer regarding his work on developing the atomic warhead. Temporarily halting AI technology has become a popular topic among news outlets, politicians, and ordinary citizens.

Though AI could have military uses, it is not a destructive weapon – it has numerous societal benefits, ranging from helping children and the elderly to preventing motor vehicle accidents. Delaying the responsible development of AI only serves to place those that may use it for nefarious purposes in the lead and prevent the development of the knowledge and technical capabilities required to combat these harmful uses.

Suggesting that the U.S. and other countries stop AI development and focus on developing a comprehensive set of regulations for it doesn’t make sense, regardless of who advocates for it. The reasons that people are calling for the regulation of AI come from a variety of places.

Some people, of course, are just scared. They see new technology, hear about its destructive potential, and grow legitimately concerned. For these individuals, it is important to understand that it is not AI's development but its use that may be problematic. Despite how well Chat GPT can form sentences, it is a long way from planning for world domination (though it could, prospectively, write an exciting novel about it).

For a lot of other people, calls for AI regulation are self-serving. They seek to use government regulation to protect their personal status, businesses, or economic concerns from new startups and technologies that may change the playing field. Bill Gates famously said that what “kept him awake at night” was that “two guys in a garage” might generate the next technology that would overtake Microsoft’s. The next generation of AI represents this threat to tech heavyweights like Google, Microsoft, Tesla, and others – who all use AI in their core offerings. Nothing would be better for these companies than to be able to continue to develop AI, using their size, fleets of lawyers, and regulatory know-how, while leaving the "two guys" trying to figure out the application form.

The calls for pausing technology development are particularly questionable given that it isn’t the development of AI technology – but instead its use – that may present a threat. Delaying AI development only serves to help those that don’t: it benefits the United States’ strategic competitors. It also benefits companies that can develop AI technologies outside the national borders of locations where development is "paused."

It's important for us to start a national conversation about the use of AI. We need to figure out how to make sure that it benefits the most people and causes minimal harm. We also need to find ways to support those who have been affected by technological changes, which has happened before throughout history. All of these discussions are crucial, but they don't require us to delay development activities. We should not impose unconstitutional and excessively restrictive measures on software developers that limit their ability to create code or even research and write about AI.